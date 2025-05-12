Kangana Ranaut slams 'grasshopper brain cell generation' as video shows youngsters failing to name President of India

Earlier this week, a video on Instagram showed several youngsters during a street interview, unable to name the President of India. The video, meant to highlight the lack of awareness about basic general knowledge in a wide section of Indians, also caught the attention of actor-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut. On Saturday, Kangana shared her two bits on the video, slamming the youngsters who got it wrong. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut flaunts a bright smile in new pics, calls it her ‘Bharat winning against China+Pakistan face’) Kangana Ranaut has commented upon a video of youngsters failing to name India's President.

Kangana Ranaut slams youngsters' lack of general knowledge

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a screengrab from the video where a participant fails to name President Droupadi Murmu and says 'I forgot his name', implying she thinks the current President is male. While sharing the video, Kangana wrote alongside, "War won't kill us but grasshopper brain cell generation surely will." Kangana's reference to war was about the recent border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story on the viral video.

The video, shared in April by an Instagram page called Gen Z Pulse, begins with an anchor asking a group of girls, "Who is the President of India?" One girl responds, "I forgot his name," while another adds, “Murunali, I don't know. Murunu or something.”

A third participant names the previous President Ram Nath Kovind, while another 'cleverly' says Jawahar Lal Nehru, saying the host never specified if they were to name the current President, adding that Nehru 'was the first President'. Ironically, Nehru was never President. He held the office of the Prime Minister of India from 1947-64.

Kangana Ranaut's Hollywood debut

Kangana Ranaut is set to make her Hollywood debut with Blessed Be The Evil, a horror film that will also star Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone, daughter of Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone. According to a report in Variety, production for Blessed Be The Evil will begin this summer in New York.