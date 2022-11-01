Kangana Ranaut steps out for Emergency shoot, explains why she needs umbrella in the sun: Need to maintain my skin tone

Actor Kangana Ranaut is busy working on her upcoming film Emergency. On Tuesday, she stepped out with her team for the recce of the shoot location. She was spotted under an umbrella in one of her photos that the actor shared on Instagram Stories. Also read: Kangana Ranaut offers her ‘naman’ to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

In the first photo, Kangana was seen with her film’s team in an outdoor location. In the next, her staff stood next to her holding an umbrella to protect the actor from the sun. Explaining why the actor needs protection against sun exposure, Kangana wrote, “Also for those who are wondering why that umbrella, well I love tan but need to maintain my skin tone for prosthetic patches. PS that does not mean I am not a diva though.”

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Stories.

Emergency is a political drama, directed by Kangana where the actor will be seen essaying the role of Indian PM Indira Gandhi. On Indira Gandhi’s death anniversay, Kangana earlier said, “Bharat ki pratham mahila pradhan mantri, Bharat Ratan shrimati Indira Gandhi ji ki puniye tithi par unhe naman (Salute to India's first Prime Minister, awardee of Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary) #IndiraGandhi.”

Earlier, Kangana unveiled her first look as Indira and Prosthetic played an integral part to achieve her look. Popular prosthetic makeup artist David Malinowski was roped in for the task. Besides Kangana, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik and Shreyas Talpade will also be seen in key roles in the film.

Kangana announced her film, Emergency in 2021. It is written by Ritesh Shah, who also wrote Kangana’s last film Dhaakad. She shared the update on Koo and said, “Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira.” She also has films like Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON