Kangana Ranaut tells Ankita Lokhande her husband Vicky Jain 'looks so good'

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain has received a compliment from Kangana Ranaut. As Vicky donned a traditional garb for Paryushana pooja, Kangana commented that he is looking very good in it. Ankita also agreed with Kangana as she gushed at her husband. Also Read| Ankita Lokhande says 'mai khud baby hu' as she's asked when is she becoming mom

Ankita, who tied the knot with Vicky Jain on December 14 last year, joined him for the Paryushana this year. She accompanied him to Bilaspur for the festival, which is considered the most important annual holy event for the Jain community. She took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a video montage from her visit.

She captioned the video, "God bless us," adding 'Paryushan parv,' 'Bilaspur diaries,' and 'Jains' as hashtags. The video featured Ankita in a red saree and Vicky in traditional yellow attire. They performed the pooja and also posed for pictures during their visit to a temple.

In the comments section, Kangana Ranaut complimented Vicky, and wrote, "Vicky looks so good," adding a winky-kissy face emoji. Ankita replied to Kangana's comment and wrote, "He definitely does. Thank you." Vicky also replied to Kangana's comment and insisted that she should meet him at the earliest. He wrote, "Let’s plan & meet urgently before EMERGENCY." Emergency is an upcoming movie in which Kangana portrays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Ankita has worked alongside Kangana in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019). The film, in which she essayed the role of Jhalkaribai while Kangana played the titular role, also marked her Bollywood debut. Kangana later attended a pre-wedding function ahead of Ankita's wedding to Vicky. She shared a series of pictures of the couple from their sangeet, one of which showed the three of them sitting together and another in which she hugged Ankita.

