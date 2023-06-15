Karan Deol gets fiance Drisha's name written in his mehendi, Sunny Deol shows his unique design at Mehendi ceremony

Actor-politician ASunny Deol's son Karan Deol was seen arriving for his mehendi ceremony on Thursday evening. He had Drisha, the name of his fiance, written on his palm with mehendi. The actor is set to marry his long-time girlfriend on June 18 in Mumbai. (Also read: Abhay Deol shares unseen pics with Sunny, Bobby from Karan Deol's pre-wedding celebrations) Karan Deol was seen arriving for his mehendi ceremony at the Deol residence on Thursday.

Karan was seen in a golden yellow kurta

On Thursday, several guests were seen arriving for the mehendi ceremony. Karan looked resplendent in a golden yellow kurta as he arrived in his car wearing yellow shades. He flashed a smile at the paparazzi located just outside the Deol residence and even waved at them. He got out of the car and made his way inside.

In the pictures, one could notice Drisha's name written on Karan's palms as he waved at the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Sunny's palms also had a unique mehendi design, a combination of different religious symbols.

Karan Deol arriving for his mehendi ceremony.

Several videos of the guests entering the residence clicked by the paparazzi also made their way to Instagram. Sunny Deol was spotted having a conversation with close family members in one clip. Even sweets were distributed to the media photographers present during the day. Near the main entrance of the Deol residence, dhol players were stationed.

Karan to have a day wedding?

Earlier it was revealed that Karan and Drisha were going to an intimate day wedding, which would be followed by a reception party on the same night. “All the functions will be held at Taj Lands End, but the haldi ceremony took place at their house only. That’s because they wanted some functions at home for that wedding vibe. Everyone was waiting for this day, and now that it has come they are busy making sure the arrangements are done well so that they can enjoy it,” revealed an insider close to the family.

A source close to the family also confirmed to Hindustan Times that Dharmendra will come to attend the wedding. It said, "Dharmendra Ji will not miss his grandson’s wedding. There is a wedding in the whole Deol clan after a very long time, and the whole family is very excited about it. He will be coming to the wedding to bless the couple. It is not clear whether he will stay back for the party considering the age factor."

Drisha is the great-granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy. Based in Dubai, she works as a manager at a travel agency. Meanwhile, Karan made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will be next seen in Apne 2.

