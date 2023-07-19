Karan Johar says his mother Hiroo Johar tells him to wear age-appropriate clothes: 'Umar ho gayi hai'

Karan Johar opted for a plain black suit for the Bawaal screening on Tuesday. The filmmaker, who is known for his colourful and flamboyant outfit choices, took to Instagram to say that he is often teased by his mother Hiroo Johar about his fashion choices, and asked to wear outfits that match his age. (Also read: Karan Johar goes ‘Oh God’ as his kids prefer Baby Shark over What Jhumka song: ‘I have been roasted’) Karan Johar wrote about choosing to wear a monotone suit on his Instagram.

Karan Johar on choosing a plain outfit

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share his latest look, where he was seen in a black blazer and pants. Styled over a white shirt and black tie, the 51 year-old filmmaker shared that he is often told by his mother Hiroo Johar to wear age-appropriate clothes.

He wrote in the caption: "Ma kehti hai ‘umar ho gayi hai… dhang ke kapde pehno….’ Mom aapke liye yeh seedha sadha suit…. par dil phir bhi kehta hai … yeh bright rang kab mujhse chodega (Mother tells me 'You are old... wear suitable clothes... Mom, this plain suit is for you (but my heart still wants to know when will the colours leave me alone)… styled by a sedate @ekalakhani in a classic @goyalkanika shot by a surprised @sheldon.santos."

Karan Johar at Bawaal screening

Karan was present at the screening of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal, which will premiere on Prime Video on July 21. Karan posed with designer Manish Malhotra at the screening.

He later took to Instagram Stories and shared his reaction after watching the Nitesh Tiwari film. "Possibly the most unusual and original love story you have seen in the mainstream... directed with nuance, abandon and yet so much restrain... it moved me in so many moments... proud film for Sajid to back and for @primevideo to house and the cherry on the cake is the career best performance of @varundvn and @janhvikapoor... They are the heartbeat of Bawaal @niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson." he said.

Karan Johar's next film

Karan Johar is awaiting the release of his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on July 28. It stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It marks Karan's directorial comeback after seven years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

