Varun Dhawan on Bawaal's OTT release: ‘Don’t think a bad film can survive on streaming'

Bawaal is not Varun's first direct-to-OTT release. Back in 2020, Coolie No 1, the comedy directed by his father David Dhawan, starring him and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, also skipped the theatrical release and debuted directly on Prime Video India. While that was the first year of the pandemic, it's no longer as major a concern now. Varun is also gearing up for his series debut, the Indian instalment of Citadel, directed by Raj & DK and co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, that will also drop on Prime Video India.

Varun on streaming

In a new interview to Variety, Varun said, “You have to make sure that you have a good film because here (streaming), I don’t think a bad film can survive, to be honest. You have to be a very good film to thrive, because it’s so democratic. The way things function here the word-of-mouth plays in even more.”

Varun further added how the OTT release would help Bawaal. “The whole idea was to pitch this film on a global level, our producer Sajid Nadiadwala had that vision. Him releasing it himself, I don’t think he thought he can do that. But with partners like Amazon, it became much easier,” he said in the same interview.

About Bawaal

Talking about the film, director Nitesh Tiwari said in a statement, “Great love stories deserve to be experienced and they always find a medium to reach an audience. Over the years, some of these stories have become true epics, not because of a grandiose scale but because of the heart-stringing, gut-wrenching essence that makes the audience feel every emotion. Bawaal is an Indian film which will appeal to audiences across the world. It will make you feel the jitters of nervousness, the joy of togetherness, the pain of separation, and so much more. Varun and Janhvi have brilliantly portrayed the roles of Ajju and Nisha, taking you on a journey from small-town India to Europe, that will leave an indelible mark on your hearts and mind.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON