Karan Johar recalls being called movie mafia: ‘Abhi toh kapde utar di hai sabne’

Karan Johar recently opened up about the time in the past when a lot was being written about him on social media. He revealed it affected his mother Hiroo Johar while he had to be the stronger one. He also said that he was being painted as a movie ‘mafia’, a word which is often used by Kangana Ranaut. Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani crosses ₹200 crore at worldwide box office, Karan Johar posts long note Karan Johar talked about the time when he was called a movie mafia.

Karan Johar on hatred

During a conversation, Karan told Sucharita Tyagi, “In the last three years, I felt there was a lot of hate that was coming my way and it had really taken a toll on my mom. I saw her literally crumble under that because she used to watch because she used to watch TV channels. She was reading stuff online. She was quite like that in the zones. She was watching TV anchors screaming and shouting and saying the most godawful things like me, demonising me for some reason. Then there were people who were kind of writing the same on Twitter and other social media platforms.”

Karan Johar on being called movie mafia

“All I had to be was resilient at that time because I had to be strong for my own mom and for myself. You feel kind of naked after that has happened. Abhi toh kapde utar di hai sabne. Abhi kya chupana? Kisske ladna? (I have nothing to hide anymore) Everyone anyway has kind of stormed into your life, made assumptions. They don’t know the person I am. They just made this perception of mafia or something they keep talking about. They don’t know how a producer on a daily basis is trying to get his or her cast,” added Karan who did not take any names.

From time to time, Kangana has accused Karan Johar of supporting nepotism in the film industry. It all started from her infamous appearance on Koffee With Karan where she called him the ‘flagbearer of nepotism.’ She has also been addressing him as 'movie mafia' in her social media posts and interviews.

Karan recently marked his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. It released on August 28.

