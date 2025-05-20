Karan Johar recalls when dad Yash Johar sold Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for $5000: 'I thought it was very less'

Filmmaker Karan Johar is back at the Cannes Film Festival after 12 years. This time, he is set to represent his latest production, Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. It will premiere in the Un Certain Regard category on May 21. Speaking at an event, the filmmaker recalled an interesting anecdote about when he first came to the French city with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Karan Johar recalls an interesting anecdote when he first came to Cannes in 2002 with his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

It was a nostalgic moment at the Bharat Pavilion as K3G filmmaker took to the stage alongside director Neeraj, reflecting on his early Cannes memories and his late father Yash Johar's vision.

When Yash Johar sold K3G for $5000

“I have a lot of emotional memories of Cannes. I remember it was 2002 when I came here with my father. He struck a deal here and we sold the European rights of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for five thousand dollars,” said Karan. “I thought it was very less and I asked my father about it. He told me, ‘Look, we have to make a start somewhere.’ He wasn’t there to see the cultural movement we created with Bollywood films," he added.

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani maker also reminisced about attending the screening of Devdas that same year. “Aishwarya and Shah Rukh were on the red carpet. Aishwarya is literally like the queen of Cannes. Every time we are here, Ash creates a huge amount of media energy and excitement,” Karan said.

Karan on his association with Cannes

Karan returned to the festival with Bombay Talkies in 2013, alongside Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar. That year, he saw The Lunchbox and was so impressed that he decided to present the film starring Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur in India.

Reflecting on his long-standing association with Cannes, Karan added, “I have so many memories attached. I haven’t been here for the last 12 years. Coming back to the Bharat Pavilion feels like going back 21 years. My father was here so many times—it feels like home.”

About Homebound

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, has officially been selected for the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Executive produced by Martin Scorsese, the film will be screened in the Un Certain Regard section.