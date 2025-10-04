Karan Johar reveals he wants his kids Yash and Roohi to be makeup and hair artists; Here's why

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has launched several actors, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and more, who have now become stars. However, in a recent conversation with Komal Nahta on his YouTube channel, Game Changers, he revealed that he doesn’t want his kids to be actors but instead become makeup and hair artists. Karan Johar reveals what he wants his kids to choose as profession.

Why Karan Johar wants his kids to become makeup and hair artists

When asked about his views on star entourages, Karan quipped that he has an ethical problem with them, not a financial one. He went on to add, “Don’t even get me started on the charges the makeup and hair artists take today. In fact, I would want Roohi and Yash to become makeup and hair artists because they are earning more money than other people. Ek hair kare aur dusra make up (one should do the hair and the other should do makeup), it will be very beneficial for both of them.”

He also talked about the cost of a star’s entourage and said, “I am like humara budget yeh hai because we are business people, if you want more people, you give them then. If you are doing a sports biopic or biographical drama where your body is on display all the time on screen, then the producer will pay for it. But if you are a regular hero, your job is to look good. If you want to eat healthy food, you eat, but why would I pay for it? Some actors we are giving budgets that this is the budget if you want to go forward then do it. There are many actors who are paying additions on their own. I think if you are getting a big fees and backend then do these on your own, show some grace. 6-8 log kyun karte hain travel aapke saath (why do you need 6-8 people to travel with you).”

The filmmaker welcomed two children via surrogacy and became a single parent in 2017. Since then, Karan has been open and candid about raising them as a single dad. The filmmaker has often shared videos of his kids trolling him on social media. While in one of the videos, Roohi and Yash asked him to stop taking selfies with a pout face, in another, Yash was seen wearing a “nepo kid” T-shirt and refused to get launched. His hilarious banter with his kids always wins the hearts of audiences.

Karan Johar’s recent work

Karan’s most recent production is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which was released in theatres on October 3. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. The film received mixed reviews from audiences and has collected ₹14.75 crore in India so far. It is facing tough competition from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, which has already crossed ₹140 crore worldwide.