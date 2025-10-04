Alia Bhatt makes ear chains cool again: Top picks to ace your Karwa Chauth 2025 look

Karwa Chauth calls for timeless yet trendy jewellery and this year, Alia Bhatt has revived the charm of ear chains by wearing them at Juhu's Durga Puja celebrations and giving them a modern edge while keeping their ethnic elegance intact. If you’re looking to add that regal yet contemporary touch to your festive attire, here are the most stunning picks to elevate your look this Karwa Chauth. Alia Bhatt in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for Durga Puja celebrations(Photos: Instagram)

Top ear chain picks for you for Karwa Chauth:

This stunning pair is a regal combination of intricate Kundan craftsmanship and delicate pearls. The ear chain adds a graceful drape effect from your hair to the earrings, giving your look a royal finish. Perfect for Karwa Chauth, these earrings complement heavy outfits such as Banarasi silk sarees, lehengas, or even richly embroidered Anarkalis. The Kundan detailing reflects traditional charm, while the pearls add softness, making them ideal for women who want elegance without going over the top.

If you’re looking for sparkle, this American Diamond (AD) studded piece is a must-have. The gold plating lends it a rich finish, while the shimmering stones ensure that your jewellery glistens beautifully under the festive lights. This ear hair chain is versatile enough to be worn with both contemporary sarees in pastel shades and traditional red or maroon lehengas. Lightweight yet striking, it’s perfect for those who want comfort along with glamour for their long Karwa Chauth rituals and celebrations.

For women who love to make a statement, this KRIXO design is a true showstopper. The jhumkas are crafted with Kundan and pearl beads, while the multi-strand pearl chain adds drama and volume. This design draws attention to your face and enhances your festive makeup, making it an excellent pick for Karwa Chauth evenings when you want all eyes on you. Pair it with a silk saree or even a flowy chiffon dupatta to create a goddess-like aura.

Rooted in age-old Indian artistry, this meenakari jhumka is perfect for traditional lovers. The vibrant enamel work paired with the ear chain makes it a beautiful addition to your festive wardrobe. Meenakari has always been associated with Mughal-inspired elegance, and this piece brings that legacy alive in a way that’s wearable for modern-day celebrations. Wear this with a rich red or green silk saree, and you’ll instantly channel that timeless Karwa Chauth vibe.

This elegant and minimal design is perfect for women who prefer subtlety. The gold-plated base adorned with Kundan stones and pearls is lightweight, making it easy to wear throughout the day without any discomfort. It works beautifully with outfits that already have heavy embroidery, as the jewellery won’t overpower your look. If your Karwa Chauth outfit is pastel-toned or understated, this piece will balance it with a touch of sparkle and tradition.

Nothing says “festive grandeur” like Bahubali-style earrings. This ZENEME pair comes with Polki stones and pearls, giving it a royal, almost cinematic vibe. Perfect for Karwa Chauth if you want to feel like a bride again, these earrings will add glamour and richness to your celebration. The jhumkas sit gracefully while the ear chains frame your face beautifully, making them an excellent match for heavily embroidered sarees or lehengas with dupattas.

Alia Bhatt makes ear chains cool again: Top picks for your Karwa Chauth look: FAQs Are ear chains heavy to wear for long hours during Karwa Chauth? Not necessarily. Modern ear chains are designed to be lightweight and comfortable. While traditional Polki and Kundan styles may feel slightly heavier, options with pearls or AD stones are much easier to carry throughout the day.

How do I take care of Kundan or Polki ear chains? Store them in a soft pouch away from moisture and perfumes. Clean gently with a dry cloth after use to maintain their shine and avoid tarnishing.

Do ear chains suit only traditional outfits? No! While they are rooted in traditional styling, ear chains are versatile. They can be paired with Indo-western outfits, flowy maxi dresses, or even fusion sarees for a modern festive twist.

How can I style ear chains with my Karwa Chauth outfit? Ear chains look best when paired with sarees, lehengas, or Anarkalis that have open or side-parted hairstyles. Pinning the chain into your hair with a maang tikka or bun enhances the overall look and keeps it secure.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.