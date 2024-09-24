Karan Johar says no one will allow Shah Rukh to do experimental roles, calls Aamir Khan 'real game changer' of Bollywood

Karan Johar speaks his mind when he comes to his views on cinema and filmmaking. He recently reflected on how the expectations of mainstream cinema prevent actors like Shah Rukh Khan from doing experimental roles. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan said that Aamir Khan changed the texture of cinema with films like Lagaan and Taare Zameen Par. (Also read: Zoya Akhtar tells Karan Johar ‘you have to just stop paying’ high fees to male stars) Karan Johar recently stated that Aamir Khan has been the real 'game-changer' in Bolywood.

Karan Johar calls Aamir Khan ‘game-changer’

While calling Aamir the ‘real game changer’, the filmmaker stated, “I think Aamir would do. Lagaan is one of those films that will go down in Hindi cinema’s history. In that same year there was Gadar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Dil Chahta Hai, so that year was very iconic for Hindi cinema. There was Chandni Bar as well. But the business was Gadar. It was mainstream film and it did maximum business that year. Lagaan won a nomination at the Academy Award, so Aamir still did films like Taare Zameen Par, Rang De Basanti and Dil Chahta Hai. He changed the texture. He also did Ghajini, which actually brought back the culture of remake in Hindi cinema. I think he is real game changer.”

Karan Johar on Shah Rukh Khan's experimental roles

He further said, “It’s not that Shah Rukh didn’t try. He did Paheli, Asoka. Shah Rukh comes from the mindset to do different things and to make a difference. When he started he worked with Kundan Shah, Ketan Mehta, Mani Kaul. He never wanted to be the mainstream guy but then Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge wanted to be that quirky, mainstream star who would change the cinema. Now no one will allow it. When say Shah Rukh Khan now, the names comes with an expectation. He might play a mellow character in the future, I hope he does, but there is an expectation that comes with him and it won’t allow a certain kind of film to be made and it is sad because he is an actor first and a star after that. He began in theatre.”

Karan Johar-Shah Rukh Khan's collaboration

Karan has directed Shah Rukh ever since his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The duo later teamed up for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name is Khan. Shah Rukh also had a cameo in Karan's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai.

Karan Johar's upcoming projects

Karan is producing Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starrer Devara: Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva. He is also co-producing Jigra with Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions. Apart from Alia, the film also stars Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Aditya Nanda and Rahul Ravindran in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Vasan Bala.