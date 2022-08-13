Karan Johar shuts down rumours of Sara Ali Khan-dislike, offers her two films

Filmmaker Karan Johar has said in a new interview that actor Sara Ali Khan will be doing two films with him. He also revealed the news of Ananya Panday dating someone will be disclosed soon. Karan recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Also Read: Koffee With Karan season 7: Sara Ali Khan says dad Saif Ali Khan only likes her films when she isn't remaking one of his

Sara Ali Khan appeared in a recent episode of Koffee With Karan, with actor Janhvi Kapoor. Now in a new interview, while talking about Sara, Karan said that he is very excited to do two projects with her. He also threw some light on Ananya Panday's dating life.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Karan Johar said, “Sara Ali Khan is gonna do an amazing film with me, which I'm producing, which is gonna be for Amazon and we are very excited. And there's one more film that she will do for us, for which I'm also very excited. That's her future related to me. I don't know anything else that's happening in her personal life.”

Talking about Ananya Panday, Karan said, "Ananya Panday is going to date somebody soon I think. I don't know who." Recently when Ananya appeared on Koffee With Karan, Karan revealed that on his birthday party, he noticed Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapoor having a good time together. Ananya also said that she thinks Aditya is very hot.

Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan featured in each others Instagram Stories in June while they were roaming on the streets of London. At that time, a few Twitter users were left wondering if the two will be collaborating for a project soon. Also Read: Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan ‘left hungry', are turned away from restaurant in London. Watch funny video

Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She will be seen next in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey. She has recently wrapped up the shooting of her another film opposite Vicky Kaushal. The untitled project is directed by Laxman Utekar.

