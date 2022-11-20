Karan Johar wanted to ‘become Tabassum’ after watching Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan: She's an icon from my childhood

Tabassum, known for hosting Doordarshan’s Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, India’s first television talk show, died on Friday at the age of 78. Filmmaker Karan Johar called her a ‘strong emotional memory’ and an ‘inspiration’ as he paid his tribute to the late Tabassum. Also read: Tabassum of Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan fame dies at 78

In an interview, Karan, who also hosts the celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, recalled watching Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan as a child and wanting to be like Tabassum, when he grew up. Karan also shared that he even told his late father, producer Yash Johar, about it. Karan said Tabassum’s show was the first chat show that he ever watched, and her ‘look and aura’ on the show ‘mesmerised’ him.

“She is an icon for me from my childhood. Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan was the first chat show that I ever saw. It had me mesmerized. I would wait patiently by my black and white TV set to watch the enigmatic Tabassum ji with her signature red rose beautifully completing her look and aura. When my father asked me what do I want to become when I grow up, I said I want to become Tabassum,” Karan told ETimes.

He further said about Tabassum, “She will always be such a strong emotional memory for me… and an inspiration... my thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones.”

Tabassum had hosted the celebrity talk show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan from 1972 to 1993 on Doordarshan. She made her television comeback in 2006 with Rajshri Productions' show Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam. After working in films as the child artist Baby Tabassum, the late actor was seen as an adult in films such as Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986), Naache Mayuri (1986), Sur Sangam (1985), Gambler (1971).

