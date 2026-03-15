Kareena Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt her ‘favourite girl' in sweet birthday post; Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor shower love

On Sunday, Kareena shared a photo on Instagram Stories of herself and Alia, both looking stunning in traditional outfits. Along with the picture, she penned a sweet birthday wish expressing her admiration for Alia. The note read, “Happy Birthday, favourite girl. You are gold… Love you lots.”

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 33rd birthday today, March 15. The actor received warm wishes from her family members and fans. Kareena Kapoor Khan , Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt penned sweet notes on Alia’s special day, offering a glimpse into their love for her.

Alia’s mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan, also took to Instagram. Sharing a couple of Alia’s pictures, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to a very special girl, our baby girl, our life. You are the most generous, kind and loving soul, and always have been. They say that in life, you receive what you give to others. May you receive all that goodness and so much more in return. May you continue to inspire us and everyone whose life you touch with your warmth and your beautiful spirit. And may your tribe always grow. Love you to the moon, the stars and back again…”

Alia’s sister and author Shaheen Bhatt also shared some adorable pictures highlighting their sisterly bond and wrote, “My anchor, my lifelong co-conspirator in this strange, beautiful life — you are woven into every good thing I know. Happy birthday, my (red heart emoji).”

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor, also shared a goofy picture with Alia and wrote, “Happy bday my Aaloo Pie. Love you.”

Meanwhile, on her birthday, Alia announced that she is expanding her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions, by launching Eternal Kids. The actor revealed three projects under the new banner, sharing that the stories will revolve around the childhood tales she and her sister Shaheen grew up with.

Alia Bhatt’s recent and upcoming work Alia is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Alpha. The film marks the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and also stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in key roles. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on 10 July 2026.

Apart from this, Alia, along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, is also producing an Amazon Prime Video original film titled Don’t Be Shy. While the cast has yet to be revealed, the film follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who believes she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn and spirals out of her control.

In her announcement, Alia revealed that the film will feature romance, heartbreak, songs, girls and boys — and even a turtle. However, the project's release date has not yet been announced.