Kareena Kapoor ‘did a lungi dance in Greece’, shares new vacation glimpses. See pics

Kareena Kapoor is once again setting major vacation goals, this time from the sun-drenched shores of Greece. The actress, known for her effortless style and playful personality, gave fans a glimpse into her summer getaway by sharing a series of fun-filled photos on Instagram — and added a quirky Bollywood twist. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor loses track of time on vacation with Saif Ali Khan in the UK: ‘What day is it? No idea’) Kareena Kapoor, who is currently vacationing in Greece, will soon start preparing for her upcoming film Daayra.

Kareena shares pics from Greece

On Thurday, Kareena took to Instagram and posted a carousal of pictures, with the caption, "Did a lungi dance in Greece…had fun. Must try” referencing the popular Shah Rukh Khan song, and showcasing her signature sense of humour. Dressed in a vibrant yellow bikini top paired with a stylish checked skirt, Kareena looked radiant as she posed against the scenic backdrop. She completed the look with statement sunglasses and a sun hat, making it the perfect blend of glam and casual chic.

Kareena is currently vacationing with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. The family is soaking in the beauty of Greece, and fans can’t get enough of the glimpses the actress continues to share. Earlier during the trip, she made waves online with photos of herself in a beige and black monokini, paired with oversized sunglasses — effortlessly proving that her vacation style remains unmatched.

Kareena's upcoming project

On the professional front, Kareena is gearing up for her next film, Daayra, in which she stars alongside Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film has generated considerable buzz as Kareena was last seen in The Buckingham Murders, which released in September last year. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Prithviraj is reportedly playing a police officer, while Kareena takes on a central role that promises to explore complex themes of crime, justice, and morality.