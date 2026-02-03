Kareena Kapoor is ‘every Indian mom ever’ as she stops son Jeh mid-mischief with just a look; fans in splits. Watch

In the clip circulating online, Kareena was seen seated at a distance when she suddenly noticed Jeh doing something she clearly did not approve of. Without getting up, she sharply called out his name and fixed him with a stern look — eyes widened, message delivered. It’s the classic Indian mum move: no shouting, no running, just the look that instantly puts a child in place.

Bollywood stars may live in the spotlight, but when it comes to parenting, they are just like everyone else. Kareena Kapoor proved exactly that during her recent outing at an ISPL match in Surat with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. While Taimur was busy enjoying the match with his parents, Jeh was up to his own mischief — and Kareena’s very relatable “Indian mum moment” has left fans in splits.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Kareena’s expressions. One comment read, “Every Indian mum ever.” Another wrote, “A mum is a mum, celebrity or not.” Others commented, “Typical Indian mum things,” “Authentic mum reaction,” and “Universal warning.” One fan summed it up perfectly, writing, “Those eyes! She put him in place. That’s what mothers do.”

Another video from the match also surfaced online, showing a lighter moment between Kareena and Jeh. While Kareena was busy posing for photographs, Jeh cheekily tried to place a cap on her head. He attempted to do it subtly but was caught in the act, bursting into laughter when Kareena noticed.