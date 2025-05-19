Kareena Kapoor shares pic of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur jamming at home: ‘Have got my own band’

Kareena's family jam session

Kareena took to Instagram on Monday to reveal why she is not having any FOMO after missing the highly anticipated Guns N' Roses concert in Mumbai over the weekend - and it was for a sweet reason: family time.

She took to Instagram Stories to share a heartwarming picture of Saif jamming with Taimur. Kareena shared a photograph of Saif and Taimur jamming together on guitar inside, while she captured the moment from outside the room, framing the adorable father-son duo in a snapshot.

Sharing the image, she wrote, “Might have missed Guns N Roses...” Kareena shared the same image in black and white in the Stories again, sharing, “But I got my own band people (fire, heart and smiling face with hearts emoji)”.

Kareena's Insta story.

The photo shows Saif standing alongside Taimur, who’s seated on a stool, as his father patiently teaches him guitar. Taimur's face isn't visible in the photo as he's turned away from the camera, fully focused on learning from his dad.

Kareena shared a second version of the photo, reposting it in black and white.

Guns N’ Roses performs in India after 13 years

The legendary rock band Guns N' Roses returned to India after 13 years for a performance in Mumbai over the weekend. The band performed at Mahalakshmi Race Course on May 17. The band featured the core lineup of Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Slash (lead guitar) and Duff McKagan (bass), along with the touring band members. Other members included Richard Fortus (guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboards), Melissa Reese (keyboards), and drummer Isaac Carpenter.

While on stage Axl praised the “power-packed audience”, he also mentioned how it is good to be back. He said, “How you doing? It’s good to see you again Mumbai”. The setlist was packed with fan favourites, including Sweet Child o’ Mine, November Rain, Live and Let Die, and You Could Be Mine.