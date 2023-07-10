Kareena Kapoor poses with her ‘hero’ Saif Ali Khan in Italy, Jeh and Taimur photobomb them

Actor Kareena Kapoor is keeping her fans updated with photos and videos from her family vacation in Italy. On Monday, she posted a glimpse of her Bollywood moment with ‘hero’ Saif Ali Khan. However, her sons Jehangir and Taimur are seen photobombing them in the background. Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares pic of son Taimur Ali Khan enjoying beach volleyball match in Italy Kareena Kapoor poses with Saif Ali Khan, Jeh and Taimur in Italy.

Kareena's family pic

The photo features Kareena posing while the wind messed her hair. She wore a white t-shirt with white pants as she held a bench, next to Saif who looked unbothered by distractions and posed effortlessly. In the background, Jeh and Taimur are seen busy playing with each other.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “Hair flying. Hero next to me. Alps in the background… Ready for the shot. Summer 2023.” Reacting to her humourous post, a fan wrote, “Hair flying and kids laying.” “The background of kids though. So real,” added another one. Someone also commented, “It’s good to know that even pap friendly toddlers like Taimur behave the same way in family photos as non celebrity toddlers.”

Kareena's family in Italy

Kareena has been sharing lots of pictures of her family from Italy. Previously, she gave a peek at how she and son Taimur Ali Khan spent their Sunday. She posted a picture of the greenery from the balcony of her hotel room. In the caption, she mentioned, "Good morning (rainbow and red heart emojis)." It was followed by another photo which featured Taimur enjoying a volleyball match in a stadium.

Taimur was shirtless and had his back to the camera. He crossed his hands and looked at the arena. It also captured a glimpse of players who were playing on the field. Kareena added to the photo, "Beach volleyball (red heart emoji)." She also shared that the match was between US and Norway.

Kareena and Saif

Kareena married Saif on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. They welcomed Taimur in 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021. The family is often seen enjoying international holidays.

Kareena will be next seen in The Crew also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will release on March 22, 2024. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. Apart from this, she is also the lead of Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in Adipurush.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON