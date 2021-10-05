Kareena Kapoor posts adorable new pic of her 'life' Jeh, says ‘your cheeks, cuddles complete me’. See here

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a new (throwback) picture of her younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan. She wrote in her caption that his cuddles complete her.

“My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me,” she wrote, adding a couple of heart emojis. The picture showed Jeh lying in his crib, wearing a T-shirt and short. Kareena didn't reveal his entire face, and has mostly resisted sharing proper pictures of Jeh online.

Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, decided to shield Jeh from the public eye after his birth earlier this year, in an effort to avoid the attention that followed after the birth of their first son, Taimur. But in recent weeks, they've been stepping out with Jeh regularly, and allowing him to be photographed by the paparazzi. +

Kareena had also shared a bunch of pictures from her recent vacations to the Maldives, some of which included Jeh. As he turned six months old, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a picture with the caption, "Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life." The picture showed Kareena holding Jeh in her arms, wearing a black and pink swimsuit.

The actor also authored a self-help book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. In a guest column for the book, Saif wrote about how Kareena had evolved as a mother.

“I have seen Kareena grow from a highly strung woman (which is good for the job) to a grounded and mature woman. And she has changed as a mother too through her two pregnancies. When she had Taimur, she was wary of certain things," he wrote.

He continued, "She didn’t know how to pick him up, to soothe him. I carried him more and am still very connected with him, though he is very close to his mom. With Jeh, Kareena is very different, more maternal. She holds Jeh, calms him, distracts him – she does everything she found hard the first time. It’s almost like she’s become another person. I suppose the lesson is to be patient with yourself.”