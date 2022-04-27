Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai: Reddit lists best Bollywood wedding rings, don't miss Asin's 'boulder'

Alia Bhatt's fairytale wedding with Ranbir Kapoor is the stuff of Pinterest dreams. The actor chose the best outfits, the best decor, and even the best jewellery. What attracted everyone's attention was her enormous wedding ring. The large hexagon diamond rested on a band of tinier diamonds. The size of the stone surprised many but let us tell you, it's still not the biggest that Bollywood has ever seen. (Also read: Alia Bhatt poses with cat in new pics from wedding, shows enormous ring; Riddhima Sahni calls her 'my most beautiful')

On Tuesday, a Reddit user shared a compilation of the wedding rings of all the biggest Bollywood stars. From Kareena Kapoor to Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra, the gallery shows the giant wedding rings on the fingers of all the actors. The list also includes Katrina Kaif's sapphire ring, Anushka Sharma's classic ring, and even Shilpa Shetty and Asin's huge ‘boulders’.

Check out the photos:

For Priyanka Chopra's wedding ring, husband Nick Jonas had shut down an entire Tiffany store and chose the ring with help of his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. Speaking on a radio show, Nick said, "All I knew she said that it has to be Tiffany's. It had a special connection with her father who passed some years away. I knew it had to be Tiffany's and at that point, I just said, guys, I need help. So they came. Both of them have done it before and had done a very good job."

But for Shilpa Shetty, things took a different turn when husband Raj Kundra proposed with a five carat ring at first. Talking to Shibani Dandekar on The Love Laugh Live Show, Shilpa said, “It was a five-carat diamond ring and I might sound really materialistic but I was like, ‘It’s just five carats.’ I took a while to say yes because I was like, ‘This is not what I imagined.’ No, no, I am just joking. Because I took two seconds more, he was like, ‘The wedding ring will be bigger.’ So I said yes there and then.”

