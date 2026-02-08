Kareena Kapoor reveals if it was she or Saif Ali Khan who said ‘I love you’ first: ‘He just doesn't want to embarrass…’

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan revealed who said 'I love you' first and who between them "would survive a zombie apocalypse." Speaking with Vogue India, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan played a game, telling the truth and answering a bunch of questions about each other. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reveal truth about themselves The couple was asked if they buy jewellery for moods or milestones. Kareena replied that he gives her jewellery on birthdays and anniversaries. Saif replied that he also gifts her to "mark an achievement." Kareena and Saif were asked who would survive a zombie apocalypse. Saif said, "I did a movie on zombie apocalypse. So it'd be me. But I'll help you and the family, of course." Kareena replied with a laugh, "I'd hope so."

Did Kareena say ‘I love you’ first to Saif When asked who said 'I love you' first, Kareena replied, "It might have been me. He just doesn't want to embarrass me. So, it might have been me." He added that it's "so sweet", saying he doesn't remember who first said it.

Replying to who's got a questionable sense of humour, Kareena said it was Saif. They also talked about who between them "is the designated order-for-the-table person." Calling Kareena a "food expert in various cuisines", Saif added that he leaves that part of the job to her.

About Saif and Kareena's family Saif tied the knot with Kareena in 2012. It was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. Saif and Kareena have two sons--Taimur (born in 2016) and Jeh (born in 2021). Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena, and they have two children together, actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saif has worked with Kareena in several films, such as LOC Kargil (2003), Omkara (2006 ), Tashan and Roadside Romeo (2008), Kurbaan (2009), and Agent Vinod (2012). They have also worked together in several advertisements.

About Saif and Kareena's upcoming projects

Fans will see Kareena in Daayra, an upcoming investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, is slated for a theatrical release in 2026.

Saif will star in the action-thriller Kartavya, which will stream on Netflix India. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Pulkit. Apart from Saif, the film also stars Rasika Duggal, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Hussain, and Manish Chaudhari in key roles.