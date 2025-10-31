Kareena Kapoor, Rishab Shetty, Varun Dhawan cheer India's historic win over Australia to enter Women’s World Cup final

Actors Kareena Kapoor, Rishab Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Suniel Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee and Arjun Rampal, among others, cheered after India pulled off a record chase to storm into the Women’s World Cup final with a five-wicket win over defending champions Australia. The semi-final match between India and Australia was played at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Thursday. Team India found fans in Kareena Kapoor and Rishab Shetty after they defeated Australia to enter the Women’s World Cup final.

Celebrities cheer for Team India

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared pictures from the match and wrote, "And like I said, girls can do it all. With grit and determination... Well done, Team India... on the finals, my girls." Sharing a photo of centurion Jemimah Rodrigues, Kareena also wrote, "Take a bow, fantabulous Jemimah @jemimahrodrigues (star and red heart emojis)."

Varun Dhawan posted a picture of Jemimah on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "My hero." Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rishab Shetty tweeted, "What a moment for India! Our women’s team @BCCIWomen storms into the ICC #WomensWorldCup2025 Final with a thrilling win over Australia! A stunning display of determination, unity, and brilliance on the field. Take a bow, @JemiRodrigues, that century was pure class!"

Kareena and Varun shared notes on Instagram Stories.

Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee too pen encouraging notes

Suniel Shetty shared a photo on X and wrote, “339 ... Against Australia !!! That was a biigg total to chase. But the belief was bigger. Jemimah’s unbeaten ton and India’s fearless chase - pure magic! Team India into the finals, with fire and belief.”

Arjun Rampal shared photos on Instagram and penned a long note, "Not every day you witness a chase like this. What a great moment for Women’s cricket. What emotion. What an epic. Salute our girls. You are champions already. Take a bow #jemimahrodrigues. Prayers for the finals has already begun more than a billion hearts you girls have won. #jemimahrodrigues #iccwomensworldcup2025."

Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “One step closer!!! Well played.” He also added, “Thank you @jemimahrodrigues, one of the greatest batting displays in the history of cricket.” Manoj Bajpayee too shared a post on Instagram, "Kamaal kar diya (Amazing)! Into the finals! Pure heart, grit and class from our women in blue. Chasing 339, the highest in women’s ODI history. A moment that lifts the game and pushes women’s cricket forward in a big way."

"Hats off to the entire team, and especially @jemimahrodrigues for that calm century under pressure. Well led by captain @imharmanpreet_kaur, with solid support from @richa9105, @officialdeeptisharma & @amanojotkaur in key moments. Proud of Team India. Wishing them the best of luck for the finals!" he added.

India beat Australia in semi final

Australia put up a mammoth total of 338 while batting first in the second semifinal of the ongoing Women's World Cup. In response, India, led by Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten century, reached the target with 9 balls and 5 wickets to spare. This is the biggest chase in women's ODI history and the biggest overall in a World Cup knockout match for both men and women's cricket.

After defeating Australia, India will clash with South Africa in the final on Sunday, November 2 , in Navi Mumbai.