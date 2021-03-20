Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, little Taimur enjoy sunny vacation with family in a throwback pic. See here

IND USA
Saba Ali Khan shared an old picture from her vacation with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
  • Saba Ali Khan took a walk down the memory lane and shared a picture featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Inaaya on a vacation.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:43 PM IST

Saba Ali Khan looked back at the time when heading out for a summer vacation was a normal thing to do. Saif Ali Khan's sister took to her Instagram Stories and shared a throwback picture featuring Saif, Kareena Kapoor, little Taimur, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and baby Inaaya along with Saba in one frame.

The picture featured the family members posing outside a shack. The family was ready for a day out in the sun in casual clothes. Taimur was seen wearing just a pair of shorts as he found a comfortable spot in his father's arm. Saba shared the picture with the stickers, "We are family" and "Family Time." She added a poll, asking followers if they looked cool. The options she gave were Yes with a green tick emoji and "Def" with a 100 emoji.

Also Read: Gauri Khan stuns on mag cover, says Shah Rukh Khan and her divide parenting duties for AbRam: 'Aryan, Suhana are sorted'

Saba has been sharing throwback pictures frequently lately. Saba recently shared a picture of her mother Sharmila Tagore and Kareena in a frame with her and wrote, "MY Pillars... Sometimes all you need is someone to STAND BY YOU." She also shared a picture of Kareena and Saif from their wedding day and said, "The LAST PILLAR...But...Not the least. Brother you've been by my side when I NEEDED you. And I know I can COUNT on U BOTH #Thank you #fact #thankful #tuesdaythoughts." She recently also shared pictures of Soha and Kunal, from their wedding and said, "MaDE for Each Other.... Mahshallah."

Saba recently turned an aunt again after Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child. The actors welcomed a son in February. Announcing the news, Saif said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support." Saif has two children, daughter Sara and son Ibrahim, from his first marriage to Amrita Singh.

