Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan visit church in Mumbai with Taimur and Jeh; internet questions ‘special guests’ tag

Another picture shows the family posing outside the church. It was posted with a caption that read, “When Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan dropped by for a visit to our historic, 400+ year-old church.”

The caption of one picture read, “Today, we had special guests at our parish - Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor with their children.”

In one picture, the family is seen posing inside a beautifully lit church. The couple is standing at the centre, dressed casually. Saif is seen in a white T-shirt and jeans, and Kareena in a relaxed light-blue shirt and denims. Taimur and Jeh are seen standing in front, keeping it simple in T-shirts and jeans. They are joined by people from the church. In the background, one can see the church’s ornate golden altar.

Several glimpses from their outing were also shared on the church’s official Instagram page.

On Sunday, Kareena and Saif were spotted in Bandra with their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. It was later revealed that the family had visited the Church of St. Andrew in Bandra during their outing.

It was a quiet family Sunday for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor , who were spotted in Bandra with sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan visiting a church. Several photos from the outing have emerged on social media, charming fans. However, a section of social media users were left frowning when they were called special guests of the parish.

A glimpse into the family’s outing thrilled fans, but also left some questioning why they were referred to as special guests.

One wondered, “Just curious - does everyone who visit the church get an IG post?”, with another comment reading, “How is this visit any more special from every worshipper ? All are treated equally in the eyes of God. The church has no VIPs!!”

“Anybody who comes to church other than the regular members is a special guest.. it can be a anyone,” one social media user wrote. Another wrote, “Sorry but every individual is special for our God.. lets keep vip status out of parish… thats what actually seperates us from other.”

“In the church of God, every one is special. Please keep the VIP tag away,” one comment read, with one mentioning, “I thought everyone is supposed to be equal in the eyes of God, "special guests" it seems...”

There were few who defended the couple. One fan wrote, “I don't understand what are people so upset about? It's ALRIGHT, It's ok....if the priest has addressed them differently.... Stop Judging.”

“Atleast they felt like attending a church for whatever reason. just put a heart and keep negative comments out,” another wrote.

Kareena and Saif's recent work Kareena recently wrapped up filming for Daayra, an upcoming investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, is slated for a 2026 theatrical release.

Daayra explores how a disturbing act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, shaping public opinion and raising complex moral questions. The film delves into the grey areas of justice and truth, encouraging audiences to reflect rather than offering easy answers, according to the press release. The film is in post-production.

In 2024, Kareena was seen in the heist comedy Crew, starring alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, which released in March 2024 and was well-received for its entertaining storyline and performances. She also appeared in the crime thriller The Buckingham Murders, released in September 2024, in which she played a more intense, suspense-driven role.

Meanwhile, Saif was last seen alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, a high-octane action thriller that premiered on Netflix and was directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. Up next, he’s set to star in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which also marks a reunion with Akshay Kumar.