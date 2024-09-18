Kareena Kapoor says Taimur asks her 'Am I famous?' when paparazzi follows them; here's what she replies

Kareena Kapoor is geared up for yet another cinematic experience as her iconic films will be screened across India in a festival celebrating her 25 years in Bollywood. The actor who received appreciation for her performance in The Buckingham Murders was asked if her son Taimur Ali Khan knows about the film festival named after her. Kareena responded by sharing Taimur's awareness about paparazzi and his love for football. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor never came across as a 'tantrummy star', says The Buckingham Murders director Hansal Mehta) Kareena Kapoor said that her son Taimur often asks her if he is famous.

Kareena Kapoor on Taimur's knowledge of cinema

On being questioned if Kareena's elder son Taimur has an idea about the upcoming film festival titled, PVRINOX celebrates 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival, Kareena stated that, “Right now they are too young to know these things. He has an idea because of the paparazzi chasing. I think that is why he only knows. But he keeps saying, ‘Why are they chasing? Am I famous?’ I said, ‘No you are not famous, I am famous. You are nobody, you haven’t done anything.’ He's like, ‘May be one day I will do it.’ But right now in his mind it is not films. It is only football. I hope he will watch some of my films, I'm sure some day the minute I can take him away from football. You know how all the biys are at this age.”

Kareena Kapoor completes 25 years in cinema

PVR while announcing the film festival marking Kareena's 25 years in Hindi cinema, shared a reel with glimpses of her popular films. The actor reposted the video on her Instagram handle which showcased iconic scenes from films such as Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met and The Buckingham Murders. Kareena captioned her post as, “The blood in my veins, the magic on screen… my job I love… the fire within… here’s to the next 25 (heart emoji) Thank you to @pvrcinemas_official & @inoxmovies for curating this beautiful festival… so humbled (smiling, heart and rainbow emoji).”

The 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival will take place from September 20 to September 27, spanning 15 cities and over 30 theaters.