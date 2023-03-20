Kareena Kapoor shares pic of clean-shaven Saif Ali Khan in Africa: 'Recognise him?'

The Khans seem to be having a relaxing time on their family trip to Africa. Kareena Kapoor, who has been giving fans frequent updates on their vacation, shared a new photo of a clean-shaven Saif Ali Khan on Monday. Without his moustache and beard, the actor looks much younger. Kareena joked on her Instagram Stories, "Recognise him?" (Also read: Kareena Kapoor introduces ‘new friends’ from African holiday with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh) Saif Ali Khan debuted a new look on his Africa trip.

Kareena, Saif and their children, six-year-old Taimur Ali Khan and two-year-old Jehangir Ali Khan, have been on their Africa safari trip for over a week now. The Khans have been exploring the wildlife on their trip and as the only family member on social media, Kareena has documented their trip with several photos. Her latest features a clean-shaven Saif in a blue sweater with a US flag on it. Dressed in jeans, the actor is posing in front of a river on their trip. Kareena wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Recognise him? Close shave in Africa." She added starry-eyed and loved up emojis on her post.

Kareena shared a photo of Saif on her Instagram Stories.

Saif's new look could also be part of a new film role. The actor was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan last year. He is rumoured to be part of NTR 30 with RRR actor Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. He also has the film Adipurush in which he plays the antagonist opposite Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Earlier on Monday, Kareena put up photos of lions on the safari as she went out sightseeing. She captioned the photo of a majestic lion with the words, 'Such a handsome boy' and wrote 'Spot the beauty' as she tried to take a selfie with a sleeping lion in the distance. A few days ago, Kareena had also shared pics of giraffes and zebras that the family had spotted on their trip. They have been making their way across Masai Mara, the wildlife conservation reserve in Kenya.

On Sunday, Kareena, along with Jeh, had met with women from the Masai tribe. They seemed to enjoy the toddler's company and Kareena had also put a photo of him holding a small spear and wrote, "Jeh baba, the ladie

s man.”

