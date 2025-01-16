Kareena Kapoor was out for 'girls night' with Karisma, Sonam Kapoor hours before robbery attempt at home

The recent attack on Saif Ali Khan has left the film industry and his fans in shock. The actor has been hospitalized after sustaining multiple injuries. However, it seems that Kareena Kapoor was not at home and was having a girls’ night with her sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor hours before the robbery attempt. Kareena Kapoor was out with friends hours before Saif Ali Khan was attacked.

Kareena Kapoor was not at home hours before the attack on Saif Ali Khan

Two hours before Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai house during a burglary attempt, Kareena Kapoor shared a photo from her girls' night in with Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. In the picture, they were seen enjoying some drinks together.

Kareena Kapoor shares pic from her girls' night.

What happened to Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and his family were sleeping when an intruder allegedly broke into his Mumbai house. The intruder stabbed Saif multiple times, and the actor was later rushed to Lilavati Hospital. Hospital sources said that one injury was deep and required 10 stitches, but it did not affect his spine. Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said that Saif's son Ibrahim Ali Khan rushed to his father's place upon hearing of the break-in and then took him to the hospital.

A doctor at Lilavati Hospital, who requested anonymity, told HT that the doctors found a piece of the knife in Saif’s body and are still examining the extent of the damage.

Saif Ali Khan's team shared a statement about his injury and the events that transpired at his house. The statement read, "There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in the hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation."

Saif Ali Khan's Devara co-star Jr NTR also expressed shock over the unfortunate incident and wished for his speedy recovery. Pooja Bhatt also took to social media to question the law and order after the actor was stabbed at his Mumbai home.