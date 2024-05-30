 Kareena Kapoor's Bulgari event outfit gave us Margot Robbie deja vu. See pics | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor's Bulgari event outfit gave us Margot Robbie deja vu. See pics

ByAdrija Dey
May 30, 2024 05:25 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor and Margot Robbie donned the glittering Vivienne Westwood dress at an event. Let’s see how they styled the old Hollywood glam gown.

Kareena Kapoor left her fans awestruck in the off-shoulder silver-corset gown and shared her photos on Wednesday. Earlier this year, Australian actor Margot Robbie also wowed in that same gown at the AACTA awards in February. The dress is a part of Vivienne Westwood’s 1988 ‘Tied to the Mast’ Spring Collection, also known as the ‘Pirate Bride Dress.’ (Also read: Kareena Kapoor channels old Hollywood glamour in shimmery off-shoulder dress at Bvlgari event. See pics)

Kareena Kapoor and Margot Robbie wear the Pirate Bride Dress
Kareena Kapoor and Margot Robbie wear the Pirate Bride Dress

Kareena channeling ‘Poo’

Bebo has always been a stunner, serving all kinds of gorgeous looks. As a 'friend' of Bulgari, she attended the launch event of the brand's two new perfumes Allegra and LeGemme.

The 43-year-old actor looked truly PHAT (Pretty Hot and Tempting) in the sparkling champagne gown with a custom sleeve line and a plunging neckline. Diamond earrings, double-stacked rings, and statement bracelets accessorized with the ethereal dress completed her sensuous look. Kareena looked elegant with her short wavy hair and white, manicured nails. She topped it off with glossy lips and shining pink eyeshadow, exuding absolute goddess charm.

Margot’s Barbie touch

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor wore the ethereal silver gown to the AACTA Awards to accept the Trailblazer Award, earlier this year. She dazzled in her signature blonde hair, pairing with a more subtle-natural look: a rose pink palette. Barring one big diamond ring, the Barbie actor went minimal on accessories.

Final verdict 

Both the divas slayed! Styling the same gown can tell different stories. While Margot opted for a subtle glam look, Kareena went full glam! The Suicide Squad actor summoned the old elegant Hollywood charm, dabbling fashionably with minimalism. On the other hand, the Good News actor reprised the Poo aesthetic, because she knows the “Good looks, good looks, and good looks!” game all too well.

 

