Kareena Kapoor channels old Hollywood glamour in shimmery off-shoulder dress at Bvlgari event. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor graced an event hosted by the high-end luxury brand Bvlgari. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she exuded Hollywood glamour in a shimmering off-shoulder dress. Kareena, who was ‘delighted’ to participate, shared stunning pictures from the event on her Instagram. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan extend support to Palestine after Israel's attack on Rafah) Kareena Kapoor looked gorgeous at a recent event for Bvlgari.

Kareena at Bvlgari event

Kareena attended the launch of Bvlgari Allergra, their new perfume range. Sharing pictures taken at the event, she wrote on Instagram, “Delighted to be a part of @bvlgari as a friend of the brand for the iconic launch of the high-end #BvlgariAllegra and #LeGemme. Thank you @bvlgari for an incredibly indulging sensorial afternoon. Let’s toast to their high-end collection launch!”

One picture shows Kareena standing against a wall of flowers with the Bvlgari sign in the background. A few others show her showing off couture by Vivienne Westwood and glowy makeup done by Savleen Kaur Manchanda. One of the pictures shows her posing with the brand’s team, apart from cutting a ribbon to launch the collection.

Kareena looked so stunning that fans flooded her comments section with heart emojis. “Queen,” wrote one fan, while another simply wrote, “Gorgeous.” One fan thought she looked like her character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, writing, “She’s still giving Poo vibes.” Another wrote, “Disney needs to cast tou as a Princess asap so that you can be ur natural self.”

Kareena heads to Ambani gala

Numerous Bollywood celebs were spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier on Wednesday, flying to Italy for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash. Kareena was also spotted heading to Italy to participate in the cruise that will sail across Italy and France. The festivities will take place between May 29 and June 1. Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar, Disha Patani and Karisma Kapoor were also spotted heading for the event.