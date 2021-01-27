IND USA
Kareena Kapoor Khan remembered late Kobe Bryant.
bollywood

Kareena shares heartfelt note on Kobe Bryant's death anniversary

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday shared a sincere note on the first death anniversary of American professional basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, who had died in a helicopter accident on January 26, 2020.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:18 PM IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to remember American basketball great Kobe Bryant and his young daughter Gianna on their first death anniversary on Tuesday. Kobe and his daughter died in a helicopter crash in California On January 26, 2020.

Sharing the post, Kareena wrote: "Kobe and Gigi forever." The picture showed Gianna in her father's arms as he smiles at her. Kareena had drawn a heart shape on the picture.

On Republic Day, she had posted a video showing historic buildings and had written: "Freedom in our mind, strength in our words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls... Wish you a very Happy Republic Day."

Kareena, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, has stayed active and has been working throughout. Though she is in an advance stage in her pregnancy, she had nonetheless shot for a multinational sportswear brand and posted pictures and videos doing yoga.

Around Diwali last year, she and her young son Taimur had taken off to Dharamshala, where Saif had been shooting for his upcoming film, Bhoot Police. Her Instagram page has been full of pictures and videos from their time in the hill station - be it pottery session of Kareena and Taimur and visits to Dharamkot, Diwali post by the fireside in their hotel, strolls along Dharamshala streets or pictures from Palampur.

Kareena was seen last in a brief role in late Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium and before that in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar. She was to begin shooting for Karan Johar's ambitious Takht but the project had to indefinitely postponed during the coronavirus pandemic.

