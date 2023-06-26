Karisma Kapoor celebrates 50th birthday in Paris, gorges on crepes and visits Eiffel Tower

Actor Karisma Kapoor shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration in Paris. She turned 50 on Sunday. She took to her Instagram account and posted photos from the French capital, which suggests that the actor might be out on a solo trip. Also read: Madhuri Dixit and more celebrities share wishes for Karisma Kapoor on her 50th birthday Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 50th birthday in Paris.

Karisma Kapoor's birthday in Paris

Karisma shared a bunch of photos in a black one-shoulder outfit. The first photo showed her posing with the Eiffel Tower in the background. It was followed by another photo from the city. She also added a quick clip of herself gorging on delicious crepes.

Sharing them all, Karisma wrote in the caption, “Birthdaying,” with multiple emojis. She also added a couple of more photos from the streets of Paris. Soon after her post went live, fans rushed to the comment section and showered her with warm wishes. Her close friend Amrita Arora commented, “Girlllll." “Happy birthday gorgeous!” added celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Karisma Kapoor in Paris

Celebrities on Karisma's 50th birthday

Meanwhile, Karisma also shared a video of a small cake with a candle on top, as she seemingly celebrated her special day alone. She also responded to celebrities who wished her on social media. From Madhuri Dixit to Suniel Shetty and Amrita Arora, many posted for Karisma.

Madhuri Dixit wrote for her on the photo-sharing app, “Happiest birthday to the sweetest and most hardworking person I have known. Wish you all the happiness in life and have a smashing day.” Ananya Panday shared an adorable picture and penned a message for Karisma: “Happy happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor.. the OG forever inspiration.”

Karisma made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with the movie Prem Qaidi and became one of the most popular stars in the 1990s with several hits under her credit, such as Jigar, Anari, Coolie No.1, Jeet, Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai and Fiza among others.

Upcoming work

Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series Brown. Directed by Abhinay Deo, Brown is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic cop, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. Apart from this, Karisma also has director Homi Adajania's next Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan.

