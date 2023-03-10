Kartik Aaryan calls Satish Kaushik 'best landlord' he had during his struggling days in Mumbai: Will always remember...

Actor Kartik Aaryan remembered his 'best landlord' in Mumbai, the late actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Kartik posted a photo of Satish standing in a room. In the picture, Satish Kaushik folded his hands as he smiled for the camera. (Also Read | Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik's old pics shared by Masaba Gupta)

In the photo, he wore a printed shirt and denims. Sharing the photo, Kartik wrote, "A great actor, a great human being, and the best landlord, I had during my struggling days in the city. Will always remember your encouraging words and laughter sir. RIP Satish Sir (folded hands emoji)."

Speaking with Humans of Bombay in 2019, Kartik had talked about his struggles in Mumbai. A part of the post shared on Instagram read, "I’d travel for 6 hours 3-4 times a week for auditions. At times, I’d be rejected from outside the studio because I didn’t ‘look the part’. But I still had hope. Soon I got projects like a few seconds in an ad & they kept me going. Eventually I rented a flat in Andheri with 12 boys. I had limited finances."

It also said, "After 2 & a half years of struggle, what I had imagined as a possibility, was now a reality. After Pyaar Ka Punchama, there still weren’t many opportunities. I stayed in the same flat with 12 boys till my third film!"

Satish, who was 67 years old, died in Delhi following a heart attack on Thursday. The last rites of the multi-faceted artiste were held at the Versova crematorium around 8.30 pm in the presence of his family members and close friends, including actor Anupam Kher and director Ashok Pandit.

Following a post-mortem at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the actor's body was flown to Mumbai and taken to his residence in Mumbai's Versova locality at around 6.30 pm. A host of his industry friends and colleagues, including David Dhawan, Subhash Ghai, Javed Akhtar, Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Tabu and Shilpa Shetty, visited his residence to offer their condolences.

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Rakesh Roshan, Raj Babbar, Nadira, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Johnny Lever, Vikrant Massey, Saiyami Kher, Tanvi Azmi, Ishaan Khatter, Indra Kumar, Sham Kaushal, and Anu Malik also visited his house to pay their last respects.

