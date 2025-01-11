Kartik Aaryan gets his engineering degree after over a decade: ‘This feels like coming home’

Kartik Aaryan was recently honoured with a degree at the convocation ceremony of DY Patil University in Mumbai, over a decade after he initially enrolled in the course. The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share snippets from the event, showcasing him letting loose and dancing with students, and reminiscing about his college days. Also read: Kartik Aaryan kicks off 2025 with a visit to Siddhivinayak Temple; fans love his new beard look Kartik had a great 2023 with the releases of Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartik gets his degree

On Saturday, Kartik took to Instagram to share a video from his college outing.

“From sitting in the backbench to standing on the stage for my convocation - what a journey it’s been,” Kartik wrote alongside the video.

He added, “DY Patil University, you gave me memories, dreams, and now, finally, my degree (only took over a decade!). Thank you, Vijay Patil Sir, my incredible teachers, and the young dreamers here for all the love- this feels like coming home”.

In the video, Kartik is seen donning a customised college jersey jacket with his name emblazoned on it, as he addresses a packed auditorium of enthusiastic students. The highlight of the event was when Kartik took to the stage and danced alongside the students to the energetic beats of the title track from his film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The clip captures the moment when Kartik returns to his alma mater, where he is greeted with thunderous applause and cheers from the students. As he walks through the campus, he is seen warmly interacting with his teachers, reminiscing about old times. Kartik is also shown signing the college board, leaving behind a lasting memory of his visit.

“I am just too excited and happy to be here,” he is seen saying in the clip.

As the clip progresses, it showcases several heartwarming moments of Kartik's visit to the college. The actor is seen mingling with his fans, beaming with joy as they shower him with love and admiration. The fans are also seen presenting him with gifts, which Kartik graciously accepts. One emotional moment captures a female fan overcome with excitement, breaking down in tears in front of him.

As Kartik continues to reminisce about his college days, he is seen getting nostalgic. In one moment, he points out of the car and shares a fond memory, saying, "I used to put water here, just like a water boy."

Kartik was pursuing engineering when he got his Bollywood break with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011.

Kartik’s upcoming film work

Kartik clocked a great 2023 with the releases of Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This month, he was seen in a new look, with long hair and a heavy beard, which has made his fans wonder if it is his new look for Anurag Basu's upcoming untitled epic musical love story.

The actor had already begun filming for the project last year in September but has remained tight-lipped about his role or the story of the film. It also stars Tripti Dimrii. Earlier this month, Kartik also announced that he will lead the upcoming film produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

He was last seen in Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was a huge success at the box office. He reprised his role of ghostbuster Rooh Baba from the 2022 blockbuster sequel. It also featured Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav. The film earned over ₹250 crore at the Indian box office.