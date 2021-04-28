Kartik Aaryan posts funny pic as 45-year-old waiting for May 1 to get vaccinated as 'wife has told mohalla you're 41’

Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday posted a funny picture, imagining himself as a 45-year-old, awaiting vaccination. This was in connection to the government's decision to open vaccination to all above the age of 18, starting May 1.

Sharing it, Kartik wrote: "When you’re 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you’re 41. Registrations open today." The picture, which is from his Pati Patni Aur Woh days, showed him looking embarrassed with the twist being his imaginary wife's lie about his real age.





Kartik has been sharing Covid-19 related posts lately. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday, he shared a picture of Lord Hanuman carrying an oxygen cylinder. In the epic Ramayana, Hanuman brought the Sanjivani booti (a medicinal herb) from the Himalayas which was the only cure for the grievously injured Lakshmana, brother of Lord Rama. Sharing it, he wrote: "This is for all the covid warriors risking their own lives to save others Jai Bajrang Bali #HanumanJayanti."





On Monday, Kartik had shared a picture of himself, showing how not to wear a mask when in public. It showed his face covered with a cloth, but with nose and mouth exposed. He had written: "Don’t try this in public #MaskHaiZaroori."





In March this year, Kartik had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Sharing the news, he had written: "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (I am positive. Pray for me)." He had also shared a picture of a large 'plus' sign. In early April, after recovering from it, he had written on Instagram, "Negative 14 din ka vanvaas khatam (14 days of exile are over) Back to work."

Kartik has also been in news for his upcoming film, Dostana 2. There had been reports that he and Karan Johar had parted ways. Subsequently, Karan's banner Dharma Productions announced that they would be recasting Dostana 2 due to "professional circumstances". They refrained from naming anybody.

