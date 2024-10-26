Kartik Aaryan says he is ‘getting a bit burnt out’ due to constant work: 'I'm in a race with no finish line'

Actor Kartik Aaryan has spoken about his personal life, how he is a workaholic and that he is a "bit burnt out with this". Speaking with Indian Express, Kartik talked about how he could never reflect back "because I am in a race with no finish line". Kartik said that when he didn’t have work, he only thought of getting his first film but didn’t enjoy that moment. He made his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). (Also Read | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 song Jaana Samjho Na: Kartik Aaryan falls head over heels in love with Triptii Dimri. Watch) Kartik Aaryan has starred in several films since 2011.(PTI)

Kartik claims to be in ‘race with no finish line’

He said, "I just went for it, the film released, then the second film didn’t work and then Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety revived my career, almost like a re-launch. Success, failures, everything kept happening. Even till today, I haven’t gotten the chance to relax and think, I’ve come this far…I haven’t had the chance to sit and back reflect, because I am in a race with no finish line," he added.

Kartik says he is ‘getting a bit burnt out’

When asked why he didn’t enjoy his first break, the actor added, "I don’t think I am able to give myself that personal time, because I am always thinking about work, the way forward, what have I not done, what went wrong, what is right. I have been in that space for the longest time. I think I need time for myself also, I am getting a bit burnt out with this — just constantly been working. But the thing is, I don’t know anything else but work. I’ve tried that, but it doesn’t work for me. I am a workaholic x 100."

Kartik recalls fans wanting selfie for first time

He added that he enjoyed it when, for the first time, someone asked him for a selfie and recognised him. He also said that he would walk into a mall "deliberately so that people recognise me". Kartik also said that "this is also work for me, it is no vanity at all".

About Kartik's next film

Fans will see Kartik next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to hit theatres on November 1. It follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy.