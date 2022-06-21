Katrina Kaif goes ‘wow’ as Neha Dhupia, her dad perform headstand on International Yoga Day. See pics

On International Yoga Day, Neha Dhupia shared a picture of herself and another one of her father, performing Shirshasana (headstand). As soon as she dropped the pictures, Katrina Kaif, Tahira Kashyap went ‘wow’ app the two. Posting the snaps, Neha wrote in her caption that her father is also a yoga enthusiast, just like her. Also Read: Katrina Kaif showers love as Neha Dhupia does yoga with son Guriq. See pics

Sharing the photos, Neha wrote, “I get it from my father his daily practice and me practising everyday … #shirshasana … thank you @rohitflowyoga for the gyaan and dhyaan … #internationalyogaday." In the first picture, Neha's father Pradip Singh Dhupia is seen performing Shirshasana and in the next photo she is seen doing the same.

Katrina Kaif, Tahira Kashyap, VJ Gaelyn dropped a ‘wow' in the comments section of the post. Gul Panag wrote, “That’s amazing,” and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan called it, ‘Super’. Adoring Neha and his father, one person said, “This is commendable,” another one called them ‘power father-daughter duo,’ and one simply wrote ‘adorable’.

Neha and her husband, actor Angad Bedi welcomed their son Guriq in October last year. They also have a daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Neha recently shared a a bunch of pictures of herself with Guriq, doing yoga. In the string of pictures, Neha and Guriq were captured doing Adho Mukha Svanasana (downward-facing dog pose). Also Read: Neha Dhupia wanted fancy outfit for friend's wedding after Guriq's birth, A-list designers said: 'Have nothing for you'

Annually International Yoga Day 2022 is celebrated on June 21 to educate people about Yoga's importance and the pivotal role it plays in leading towards a healthier lifestyle by rejuvenating our mind and body. Actors such as Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Dia Mirza and many others dropped pictures of themselves on social media doing yoga.

