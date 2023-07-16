When Katrina Kaif talked about missing ‘male influence’ in her life: ‘It create a certain vacuum’

Katrina Kaif once talked about missing a father figure in her life. Her parents, mother Suzanne Turquotte and father Mohammed Kaif separated when she was little. Talking about it, the actor confessed that every time she hit a rough patch, she would think about people who have unconditional love from a male figure. Also read: Katrina Kaif flies out of Mumbai with Vicky Kaushal day ahead of her birthday Katrina Kaif with her mother Suzanne Turquotte.

Katrina Kaif's family

Katrina shares a close bond with her mother. She has six sisters--three elder sisters named Stephanie, Christine and Natasha, and three younger sisters named Melissa, Sonia, and Isabel. She also has a brother named Michael.

Katrina Kaif on missing a father figure

In an interview with Filmfare in 2019, Katrina was asked if she missed having a 'strong male influence'. She replied, “Yeah. Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents.”

The actor was further asked to share any particular moment when she felt the vacuum inside her the most. “Each time I've gone through something emotionally hard, I was compelled to reflect that it must be nice for those who have a strong fatherly support from a male figure, who loves you unconditionally,” she said.

Katrina Kaif's journey

Katrina was born in Hong Kong and lived in several countries before moving to London. After a successful modelling career, she made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Boom alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Gulshan Grover, which was a critical and commercial failure. She rose to fame after starring in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005) with Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan. This was followed by another success, Namastey London (2007) with Akshay Kumar.

Katrina turns 40 on Sunday. Ahead of her big day, she was spotted at Mumbai airport. The actor and her husband Vicky Kaushal fly out of the city, most likely for a private celebration. Vicky and Katrina got married in December 2021 in Rajasthan.

Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. The film is set to release on Diwali 2023. She also has Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Katrina is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

