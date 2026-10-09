Katrina Kaif responds to trolls bodyshaming her, says she won't let social media narrative ‘paralyse’ her: 'Have to be your own cheerleader'
Katrina Kaif opened up on how she dealt with social media comments and trolling and not letting it affect her.
Actor Katrina Kaif has addressed the mean comments and remarks she gets about her appearance on social media for the first time in a while. The actor’s recent statement comes barely weeks after her recent public appearance drew unsanitary and mean remarks on her postpartum body. Speaking at an event for her brand in London, Katrina did not directly address the trolling but clarified that she does not let that affect her day-to-day life.
Katrina Kaif on social media trolling
On Thursday, Katrina attended a public event in London to celebrate the first-year anniversary of her cosmetics brand, Kay By Katrina, in partnership with Space NK. Here, she spoke about being authentic and how she handles criticism and mean comments on social media. Videos from the event have since surfaced on social media. In one, Katrina said, “I think we really need to be careful in letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth. If we start trying to cater to all of them, I think that really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself. Personally, if every time I face critique or comments, I let that dictate my actions, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life.”
Later in the event, while responding to a question, the actor added, “There are times when the world is going to celebrate you and other times when you have to be your own biggest cheerleader.”
Katrina also linked this mantra to her brand's tagline. Drawing the parallel, she added, “That's really the thinking behind Kay Beauty's tagline 'It's kay to be you'. That is, you accept yourself and are true to who you are in this moment. And that's going to change day to day and in different phases in your life. There are times when you are acing everything in life, and other times when you can't get anything right. There are times when you are looking and feeling the best version of yourself, and other times when you are on a journey to get there. I think it's good to wear it all lightly and not to take yourself too seriously.”
The trolling Katrina faced
Katrina Kaif attended the Ganpati puja at the Ambani residence last month, following which she was mercilessly attacked by trolls. They did not seem to care that she had given birth to her son, Vihaan, less than a year before, in November 2025. Many online defended the actor as well. In the industry, her colleagues, including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sameera Reddy, and Soundarya Rajinikanth, rallied behind her.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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