Katrina Kaif shares sweet note for ‘person who has spent the most time with’ her: We’ve been through it all

Katrina Kaif penned a sweet note for her personal assistant, Ashok Sharma. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with her personal assistant and penned a heartwarming note for him as their association completed 20 years. (Also read: Katrina Kaif's mornings are all about hubby Vicky Kaushal and coffee, leaves Internet in awe with their ‘best’ pic) Katrina Kaif with her personal assistant Ashok Sharma.

Katrina began her note by saying, "Aaj 20 saal pure ho gaye (Today marks the completion of 20 years) (white heart emoticon) Mr Ashok Sharma @sharmaashok01 The person who has spent the most time with me in the last 20 years." She posted a picture with Ashok where both of them were seen smiling at the camera. Katrina looked fresh in a no make-up look, and was seen in a white top and kept her hair untied. She stood beside Ashok, who was seen in a black shirt.

In her caption, the actor continued, "From laughs …to motivating pep talks …..to fights over me not drinking what I’ve asked for or me changing my mind about what I actually want (monkey face emoticon) To Ashok shedding a few tears if someone gave me a tough time on set... We’ve been through it all, his friendly face there every day, the one constant, usually knowing what I want before I do, always keeping a watchful eye on me. Here’s to the next 20."

Reacting to the post, Priyanka Chopra commented, "Best! (clap hands emoticon)" Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Love it." Meanwhile, Dia Mirza commented with red heart emoticons. A fan wrote, "This post is actually very heartwarming. And the fact that they have been going strong as a team for 20 years just shows they have become a part of each other's family. Usually celebrities do such posts for their team members/ assistants/ bodyguards once they are gone. It’s good that she appreciates him while he is alive." Another said, "How sweet of you to mention him in your post. They are the ones who take care of us and make sure we are comfortable during shoots. And sometimes they are the most devalued ones. Thanks for doing this. Much appreciated you have a heart of gold @katrinakaif." "Huge respect," wrote another user.

Katrina will be next seen with Salman Khan in their much awaited upcoming action thriller Tiger, which is slated for a Diwali 2023 release. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. Besides this, she has director Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

