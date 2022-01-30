Kept wondering what’s going to happen to my Hindi film career: Rukshar Dhillon

Actor Rukshar Dhillon marked her Hindi film debut with Bhangra Paa Le (2020). A month later, however, the Covid-19 pandemic hit us and it made her uncertain about her future. “Post Bhangra Paa Le, there were things happening but I wasn’t sure what was set to take place first. I was fearful if they would even take off and wondered what’s going to happen to my career,” she tells.

But the pandemic also proved to be a cloud with a silver lining for Dhillon as it helped her experience an epiphany about the road ahead. She elaborates, “It also gave me the time to understand what I want to do as an actor. Thankfully, the roles that I received after that helped me grow so much and hone my craft. Last year, I was shot for two web series and a Telugu film, and I’m glad things panned out well.”

Currently, she is gearing up for the release of her web shows which will mark her foray into the digital space. “When I started my career, I had no plans of working on the web space. I just went with the flow. Shows on OTT have gathered more eyeballs than ever in the past two years. Cinema has its own charm but we can’t deny that former has really taken off,” she shares.

While the 28-year-old dreams of working with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali someday, she also plans on collaborating with new directors: “They’re coming up with great concepts and realistic storylines that when you watch their films, you feel like you’re living a part of your life through them.”

Is there a bucket list of actors she would want to share screen space with? “I would love to work with Sunny Kaushal again, along with Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Priyanshu Painyuli. All of them are exploding with talent,” Dhillon ends.