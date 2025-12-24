Kiara Advani reveals reaction to her viral bikini scene from War 2, says her body looks ‘so different’ post pregnancy

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, Saraayah, on July 15 this year. A month after that, on August 14, Kiara’s film War 2 was released in theatres. In an interview with Vogue, the actor shares her reaction to her viral bikini scene from the film, particularly when her body looked ‘so different’ after pregnancy. Kiara Advani wore a bikini for the song Aavan Jaavan for Ayan Mukerji's War 2.

Kiara Advani’s reaction to War 2 bikini scene

Kiara mentioned in the interview that her remedy for mental exhaustion these days is the ‘sound of Saraayah giggling in her sleep.’ She states that such moments and motherhood in general have shifted her relationship with her body. Losing a kilo here or there feels irrelevant compared to motherhood, which taught her to value her body, says the actor.

The actor recounted how she had trained for the War 2 bikini shot with “immense discipline” only for the film to be released when she had just delivered her baby, and her “body looked so different.” Kiara says, “After delivery, a part of me thought, ‘I’ve done this before, I’ll do it again.’ Then I realised it’s not about having the best body. When I look at my body, I think, ‘Wow, you created a human.’ Nothing compares. Now, whatever shape or size I am in, I will always respect my body. You have to respect what your body can do for you.”

Kiara had donned a bikini for the song Aavan Jaavan from War 2, and the scenes had gone viral on social media.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s relationship

It was rumoured since 2020 that Sidharth and Kiara were dating each other, with the speculation intensifying after they acted together in the 2021 film Shershaah. The couple refused to publicly comment on their relationship, getting married on 7 February 2023 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in the presence of their loved ones. Their first baby, Saraayah, was born this year.

Kiara was last seen in Game Changer and War 2 this year. She will soon star in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Last seen in Param Sundari this year, Sidharth will soon be seen in Vvan.