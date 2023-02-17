Beautiful bride Kiara Advani walks down the aisle with her parents in new wedding pics; twins with mom in pink lehenga

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married on February 7 in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace, and hosted a reception in Delhi, and one in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends. The couple has been sharing photos from the wedding and pre-wedding functions. Now, in new photos shared by fashion designer Manish Malhotra's label, which was behind Kiara and Sidharth's beautiful wedding looks, Kiara is seen with her parents. In one of the photos, she was captured as she walked towards the wedding venue with her mom Genevieve Advani and dad Jagdeep Advani. The bride also posed with her mother in another photo from the wedding day. Also read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra share 1st video from wedding and it's etherea; fans say 'release it in cinemas'

While Sidharth wore a sherwani with gold embroidery, Kiara Advani wore a heavy ivory and pink lehenga for the wedding. Sharing a photo of Kiara looking down as her parents held her hands and walked on her either side on her wedding day was posted on Instagram by the label, along with a caption that read, "The mother and father of our elegant bride Kiara Advani in our complementing sorbet tinted custom couture. The matching ensembles encapsulate emotions of serenity and grace, dovetailing in complete harmony..." Sharing a photo of Kiara with her mother, the label wrote on Instagram, "The purest form of love to ever exist. Our ethereal bride Kiara walks hand in hand with her mother, in matching Manish Malhotra couture. The simplicity of blush palettes infused with the grandeur of our signature artistries..."

Kiara Advani walks with her parents at the wedding.

Kiara Advani with her mom on the wedding day.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra married in Jaisalmer last week. Kiara and Sidharth's guest list had eminent Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and others. Businessman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, who is a childhood friend of Kiara's, was also spotted at a pre-wedding function. She was joined by husband Anand Piramal. Kiara and Sidharth hosted a grand Bollywood reception in Mumbai, which was attended by Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and many celebrities. Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, and many more celebs attended the party.

