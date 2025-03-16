Kiran Rao posts pics from married years with Aamir Khan: 'Thank you for the hugs'

After Aamir Khan surprised everyone by introducing his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the world on Thursday, ex-wife Kiran Rao has shared a special post for him. She posted a bunch of sweet pictures of the actor, herself and their son Azad from the 16 years of married life they shared. Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan were married from 2005 for 2021.

Kiran Rao's post for Aamir Khan

Kiran's post was in celebration of Aamir's 60th birthday, which was on Friday. She wrote, “HBD to the VVVIP in our lives! ♥️🧡💛🤗 thank you for the hugs and the laughs and for always having our backs. We love you! xx k.” Kiran's posts included photos from their younger days when they first married in 2005. It also included photos of sweet moments that Aamir shared with his son Azad.

Kiran's followers loved the post and the relationship they still share, four year after their divorce. “Such a lovely post! Happy birthday to him,” wrote one. “What a beautiful picture! Look at those eyes,” read another comment. A few people even left rude comments about Aamir moving on in life.

Aamir and Kiran got married in 2005. However, in 2021, they decided to separate.They continue to co-parent their son, Azad. This was Aamir's second marriage, having previously been married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

Aamir Khan's new girlfriend

On Thursday, Aamir introduced his new partner, Gauri Spratt, during an informal interaction with the media in Mumbai. While interacting with the media, Aamir happily confirmed dating Gauri, who reportedly hails from Bengaluru.

"I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won't have to keep hiding. She met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan last night," Khan said.

"She is from Bangalore, and we knew each other for 25 years. But we connected a year-and-half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai and we met accidentally, we kept in touch, and then it all happened organically," the actor said.