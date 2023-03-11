Kirron Kher recalls PM Modi calling her twice-thrice during cancer treatment: 'He told me not to worry, felt relaxed'

Actor, politician Kirron Kher recently opened up about her cancer treatment in Mumbai when PM Narendra Modi's kind words comforted her. She said while she was concerned about her political responsibilities, the PM urged her to only focus on her well-being. In April 2021, Kiron's husband-actor Anupam Kher confirmed Kirron's cancer diagnosis. Also read: Kirron Kher meets Jaya Bachchan at the Parliament

Kiron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She received the treatment in Mumbai. She later returned to work after completing the cancer treatment.

Recalling her battle with cancer, Kirron told Modi Story in Hindi, “As you know, I was not keeping well last year. During my treatment in Mumbai, PM Modi called me twice and thrice for my health update. PM Modi inspired me so much during my treatment. I was concerned about my absence from the parliament. I expressed this with Parliamentary Affairs Minister as well on a call, PM Modi told me not to worry about anything and look after my health only. He also said that I will be fine. I was so relaxed after talking to PM Modi. Iss mamle me unka jo dil hai na woh bohot naram hai (He is a very soft heart person).”

“PM Modi often gets emotional. He was also emotional when he was giving farewell speech in Rajya Sabha for Ghulam Nabi Azad. He talked about Gujarati people killed by terrorists in Kashmir. He got emotional and was teary-eyed. All these things tell us that PM is a tough administrator but also a soft, sensitive human being,” the MP added. Kirron is serving as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She is a Lok Sabha member -- Member of Parliament from Chandigarh.

Kirron Kher made her Bollywood debut in 1983. Since then she has starred in several films, including Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Devdas Khubsoorat, Dosatana, Rang De Basanti among others. She was a judge on India's Got Talent, after completing her cancer treatment.

