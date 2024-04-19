Kirsten Dunst's Civil War to Vidya Balan's Do Aur Do Pyaar: What's on offer in theatres this weekend?

This week, we have a thrilling dystopian adventure, a wild exploration of modern love, a humorous take on marital woes, and a heart-warming animated tale – all set to hit the silver screen. So, grab your popcorn, pick your poison, and get ready for a cinematic journey that will leave you wanting more! Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura in Civil War.

Civil War

Civil War paints a vivid picture of a future dystopian America shattered by conflict, where a courageous team of journalists embark on a perilous journey to reach Washington D.C. before rebel forces seize the White House. Led by an intrepid wartime photojournalist (Kirsten Dunst), they navigate through a landscape ravaged by the authoritarian rule of a three-term president, compellingly portrayed by Nick Offerman. While the film doesn’t delve deeply into political intricacies, it subtly alludes to real-world tensions, such as the disbandment of the FBI, echoing contemporary debates.

Directed by the talented Alex Garland, Civil War features stellar performances not only from Offerman and Dunst but also from Wagner Moura, Jefferson White, Nelson Lee, and Evan Lai. It is a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of a turbulent election year.

Appu

Appu immerses audiences in the captivating tale of a spirited elephant calf whose world is shattered when his mother falls victim to poachers, and his father is taken captive. Fuelled by an undying spirit, the spirited baby elephant embarks on a daring quest to rescue his father from the clutches of ruthless poachers. Joining him are Tiger, the chatterbox canine with a nose for trouble, and Neena, a daring escapee who knows the jungle’s secrets. Can this pint-sized hero overcome daunting challenges, from treacherous forests to the vast ocean, to reunite with his family?

As India’s first 4K animated feature film, Appu not only entertains but also educates. The heart-pounding animated feature, adapted from the popular Appu Series Franchise, highlights the urgent need for elephant conservation. With the clock ticking and extinction looming, can Appu’s courage inspire action before it’s too late?

Do Aur Do Pyaar

Kavya and Anirudh are in a stagnant marriage in their late thirties, seeking excitement through secret affairs with outsiders. Yet, a trip to Kavya’s hometown for a funeral unexpectedly rekindles their passion, sparking a desire to salvage their relationship. As they attempt to reconcile, they find themselves dodging their lovers to be together, leading to amusing predicaments in this tale of love and second chances. Will they defy the odds and reignite their love, or will their secrets tear them apart.

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Vidya Balan returns with this romantic comedy, which also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’ Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Do Aur Do Pyaar carries the tagline “Let Love Confuse You,” and true to that, this romantic drama offers a modern twist on traditional love tales, doubling romance and entertainment. Discover Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi’s sizzling chemistry as they embark on the journey of Kavya and Ani, exploring the complexities of love, betrayal, and second chances in this gripping tale.

LSD 2

In a world obsessed with relevance, respect, and the quest for identity, LSD 2 takes you on a riveting journey with three individuals searching for something more. Noor, a trans woman, strives for stardom on the reality show Truth or Dance but faces past demons and strained relationships when her mother enters the fray. As lines blur between forgiveness and reality, Noor grapples with the consequences. Meanwhile, Starlord, a YouTube sensation, enjoys fame until a single internet entity threatens his empire, challenging his alpha persona. Then, Kulu, a trans woman working with Delhi Metro, turns to sex work to make ends meet. She faces a media frenzy and internal probes after a traumatic incident. Joined by Lovina, a government official, they navigate the storm of public perception and personal integrity.

Get ready for a gripping exploration of modern love and intimacy in LSD 2, the sequel to the acclaimed Love Sex aur Dhokha (2010). Dibakar Banerjee’s cult franchise is back, weaving a story of love and betrayal in the digital age. The director exposes the dangers of social media and our digitally consumed society through interconnected stories set in reality shows, the gaming world, and media. Alongside newcomers Paritosh Tiwari, Abhinav Singh and Bonita Rajpurohit, Swastika Mukherjee, Tusshar Kapoor and Mouni Roy bring their distinctiveness to the narrative, shedding light on the realities of our digital age.