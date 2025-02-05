Kirti Kulhari recalls being amused by peoples' reactions after she cut her hair short: ‘They assumed I am a lesbian’

Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari is currently busy promoting her latest release, Hisaab Barabar. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kirti spoke about cutting her hair short and recalled how her Instagram post featuring her new hairstyle led people to assume that she was a lesbian. Kriti Kulhari recalls people assumed she is lesbian after she cut her hair short.

Kirti on cutting her hair

Kirti explained that her decision to cut her hair wasn’t about starting a trend but was simply something that felt right at the time. She shared how she received messages from women saying she had inspired them to do the same and was surprised by how a small action could have such a big impact.

However, she also addressed the societal pressure surrounding haircuts and the expectations imposed by family members. When asked about a particularly shocking comment she received, the actor recalled, “The day I wrapped up the Hisaab Barabar shoot, I went home and chopped my hair off. When I did, I started getting comments suggesting that people were expecting me to come out as a lesbian. They were saying, ‘She’s going to come out of the closet and announce it soon—just because of her hair.’ So, if I have long hair, I’m not a lesbian, but the moment I cut it, you assume I am? Because your attachment to someone being a homosexual is how she keeps her hairstyle. I was rather amused by the way people see what you do through their lens.”

About Kirti Kulhari

Kirti made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the comedy-drama Khichdi: The Movie. She then went on to star in films like Shaitan and Pink, the latter gaining her significant recognition. She has also been part of other successful films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mission Mangal. Her web series, Four More Shots Please!, was also a major hit.

She is currently seen in Hisaab Barabar, which also stars R. Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the film follows the story of a railway ticket checker who uncovers discrepancies in minor bank transactions, leading him to expose deeper systemic corruption. The film is available to stream on ZEE5.