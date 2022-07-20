Škoda Presents India’s Most Stylish Popular Choice Award Won By Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Sidharth Malhotra had a standout moment at this year’s HT India’s Most Stylish Awards when he emerged as the winner of the ŠKODA presents India’s Most Stylish Popular Choice Award.

Receiving the award at ŠKODA presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022, powered by RK Jewellers, Malhotra admitted that the award signifies he has good taste when it comes to fashion. “Thank you HT. I feel special that I have three guests who are giving me this award. I don’t have a speech or sher or shayari. I just feel I was taught that dressing well is just good manners,” he said while accepting the honour.

He added, “That is how it started in my childhood, and today, all the credit goes to our stylists [for] anything we are doing. It is most important that one has taste. If we don’t have taste, life is pretty bland. This feels great. This award means that I have good taste.”

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA Auto India, said, “Style is always about that X factor. You can never define style, but you know style when you see it. And that’s what our cars have always been about. Especially, the all-new ŠKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo. It’s got these subtle design tweaks and enhancements that will catch the eye of those who are connoisseurs of detail. The car, just like the stars that shone this evening, and like style itself, is purely for the mind and the senses. And it’s our absolute pleasure and pride to be associated with HT India’s Most Stylish event that celebrates and recognises style and its icons. Together, we look forward to creating and celebrating many such icons in the future.”

For Malhotra, the evening brought with it many style moments as he strutted down the red carpet and dazzled the crowd in his dapper red suit. He completed the look with funky sneakers with a splash of colours, reading out ‘love’. The attire reflected Malhotra’s skills of keeping it simple yet stylish.

Ever since he walked into Bollywood in 2012, he has consistently aced the style game, while showing his calibre as an actor. His smart as well as sharp style, backed by textural play and the art of layering, could inspire anyone to step up their wardrobe game.