 Konkona Sen Sharma shares childhood memories from the sets of Aparna Sen’s Sati with Shabana Azmi | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Konkona Sen Sharma shares childhood memories from the sets of Aparna Sen’s Sati with Shabana Azmi

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
May 21, 2024 05:42 PM IST

Actor Konkona Sen Sharma took to X (formerly Twitter) to re-share pictures of her as a child actor in the 1989 film Sati.

Actor Konkona Sen Sharma recently took a nostalgic trip, sharing on X (formerly Twitter) some adorable pictures of her from her mother, Aparna Sen’s 1989 film Sati, alongside Shabana Azmi in the lead. (Also Read: Konkona Sen Sharma exclusive interview: On Killer Soup's complicated shoot and that Wake Up Sid ad with Ranbir Kapoor)

Konkona Sen acted with Shabana Azmi in Sati.
Konkona Sen acted with Shabana Azmi in Sati.

Konkona in Sati

A fan, clearly excited, shared four screen grabs of Konkona from the film on X. One of the pictures had Shabana in the background. Along with the pictures, they wrote, “Omg you guys it’s Bébé @konkonas and the fourth picture is cinema herstory with two fabulous people in one frame.” Konkona, equally thrilled, re-shared the pictures and wrote, “Haha love this!! It’s from my mum’s film Sati with the legend @AzmiShabana.”

The photos show a young, wide-eyed Konkona dressed in a pink saree adorned with a nose ring, bangles and earrings. With her hair up in a bun, the actor looks adorable in the pictures, something fans also agreed with. “Those eyes....And,2nd picture....Just like a painting,” wrote one fan, another wrote, “@konkonas you are instantly recognizable in these pics. Without your confirmation these pics could have been passed for an AI generated version of your childhood pics.”

About Sati

Based on a story by Kamal Kumar Majumdar, Sati tells the story of a mute Uma, played by Shabana, who’s married to a banyan tree because her ‘kundli (birthchart)’ suggests her husband would die. Aparna explored the story from a feminist perspective, as to how in 1828 this would mean that Uma would have to undergo sati if her husband dies. Arun Banerjee also starred in the film, apart from Shabana and Konkona.

Talking to Times Now last year, Shabana fondly recalled working with Konkona and said, “Reena (Aparna) and I go back a very long way. I gave her daughter the nickname Koko. She played my daughter in Aparna’s Picnic. Konkona was such a confident actor even as a child! And if you remember, she had a small role with me in Sati. I knew all along, she will be an artiste, nothing else.”

Konkona will soon be seen in Metro…In Dino, while Shabana will star in Bun Tikki.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Konkona Sen Sharma shares childhood memories from the sets of Aparna Sen's Sati with Shabana Azmi

Live Score
