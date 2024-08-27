Krishna Janmashtami 2024: When Shah Rukh Khan enthusiastically broke dahi handi. Watch

Shah Rukh's Janmashtami celebrations

Back in 2019, Shah Rukh participated in the dahi handi ritual, a significant part of Janmashtami celebrations in which people make a human pyramid to break an earthen pot filled with curd, hanging from a significant height. Shah Rukh sat on the shoulder of a security guard and broke dahi handi as he observed Janmashtami in the throwback clip.

The fan video also included a glimpse of Shah Rukh from 2013 as he made an appearance at a dahi handi celebration in Mumbai. Thousands of fans could be seen cheering as the actor broke a colourful dahi handi.

Shah Rukh has often spoken about celebrating different festivals. He and his interior designer wife, Gauri Khan, have also thrown some of Bollywood's biggest Diwali parties, over the years, at their Mumbai mansion, Mannat.

‘Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki’

Back in 2020, Shah Rukh had once again reiterated that religion is not discussed at his house – he shares two sons, Aryan and AbRam Khan and a daughter, Suhana, with Gauri.

During his visit to the sets of Dance Plus 5, Shah Rukh had said, “Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, mai Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain (We have never discussed Hindu-Muslim. My wife is Hindu, I am a Muslim and our kids are Hindustan).”

Everyone clapped as he continued, “Jab wo school gae to school me wo bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. To jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhse ek baar, ‘papa hum kaun se religion ke hain?’ Maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye (When they went to school, they had to write their religion. My daughter came to me once and asked ‘what is our religion?’ I simply wrote in her form that we are Indian, we do not have a religion.)

The actor is now working on his next film after three big releases last year: Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He will be seen in King soon. The film reportedly also features his daughter, actor Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut with The Archies in 2023.