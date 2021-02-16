IND USA
Krishna Shroff and Eban Hayms broke up last year.
Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams posts cryptic message: 'Don't be mad at me'

  • Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend, Eban Hyams, has posted another cryptic message about relationships. The former couple broke up towards the end of last year.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:54 PM IST

Eban Hyams, the ex-boyfriend of actor Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, has posted another cryptic message on Instagram. Eban and Krishna broke up towards the end of last year.

On Tuesday, the basketball player took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Don't be mad at me, when you did worse to your ex. Don't try to talk down about me or stay mad when you don't have to be. #simple.”

A few days ago, he had shared a similar post on social media. He had written, "If you the one who decided to break off with you ex partner in a relationship just know they gonna think, do and say the worst things about you so they can feel better about themselves but it never really fixes the problem and how they feel cause deep down inside they still hurting. So don't play the same game as them just try to be there as a friend and try to help if you can by being the bigger person. #GODBLESSES."

In November, Krishna took to Instagram Stories and requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts any more. She wrote, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.” She also deleted all her pictures with him.

Also read: Krishna Shroff's ex Eban Hyams shares post on how exes bad-mouth one after breakup

In December, Krishna had said in an interview that she and Eban did not have a messy breakup. "There were many things that eventually led to it, but I’ll keep that private. I think we both just realised we would be better off as friends as opposed to being in a relationship, so it wasn’t very messy of a breakup at all," she told The Times of India.

